Man shot at while parking car in Cambridge was off-duty officer, commissioner says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The man who narrowly avoided gunfire as they were parking their car early Wednesday morning was an off-duty police officer.

The officer, who has been with the Cambridge Police Department for less than a year, is unhurt but somewhat shaken up, Commissioner Christine Elow told Boston 25 News.

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Evereteze Way around 4:00 a.m. for the reported shooting.

The off-duty officer drove to the police station after the reported shooting and recounted that a suspect armed with a firearm approached him as he was parking. As he attempted to drive away, the suspect fired several shots at his car.

One of the shots struck the back of his car, shattering his rear window.

Officers later recovered ballistic evidence at the scene.

The investigation remains open and active.

