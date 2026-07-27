Supreme Court ruling clears way for end of protected status for thousands of Haitians in Mass.

BOSTON — Nearly 45,000 Haitians living in Massachusetts under Temporary Protected Status could soon face uncertainty after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for the Trump administration to end the program for hundreds of thousands of Haitians nationwide.

The decision allows the federal government to move forward with plans to terminate TPS protections for more than 350,000 Haitians, as well as thousands of Syrians. The change is expected to take effect Monday.

Temporary Protected Status allows people from countries facing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the United States for a limited period. Haiti was first designated for TPS following the devastating earthquake that struck the country in 2010.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from state and local leaders in Massachusetts, where a large Haitian community resides.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has pledged to fight efforts to end TPS protections, arguing that many families who have built lives in the United States could be separated if the status is revoked. Other elected officials have also called on Congress to take action to provide permanent protections for TPS holders.

The Trump administration has argued that conditions have improved in some countries and that Temporary Protected Status was never intended to become a permanent immigration pathway.

Meanwhile, multiple federal sources told Fox News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to increase enforcement operations this week targeting individuals who no longer have legal status after the TPS termination takes effect. Massachusetts was not specifically identified as a target area.

The ruling marks a significant development for thousands of Massachusetts residents and could have major implications for Haitian families, employers, and communities across the state.

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