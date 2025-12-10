Driver flees as armed suspect opens fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A person escaped gunfire after a suspect confronted them while they were parking their car early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Cambridge Police responded to the area of Evereteze Way following a ShotSpotter activation.

The victim told officers that a suspect armed with a firearm approached them as they were parking. As they attempted to drive away, the suspect fired several shots.

One of the rounds struck the vehicle, damaging the rear window.

According to police, the victim was not physically harmed and was able to reach safety before reporting the incident.

Officers later recovered ballistic evidence at the scene.

The investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3300. Instructions for submitting anonymous tips by phone, text, or email are available on the CPD website: https://camb.ma/4axtgcc

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

