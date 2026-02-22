Man shot overnight in Roxbury

BOSTON — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot overnight in Roxbury.

At approximately 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 99 Brook Avenue in Roxbury.

When police arrived, they conducted a canvass of the area and located ballistic evidence near the intersection of Downey Court and Brook Avenue.

A search for potential victims and additional ballistic damage yielded no results.

While police investigated, officers received information regarding two vehicles observed fleeing the area of 99 Brook Avenue and were provided with descriptions.

Officers subsequently responded to 82 Christopher Street in, Dorchester after receiving a report of a shooting victim believed to be related to the Brook Avenue incident.

Detectives then responded to the location to process the scene, where officers observed a vehicle with ballistic damage.

Prior to officers’ arrival at Christopher Street, Boston EMS Ambulance transported an adult male victim to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

