Man shot inside Manchester restaurant, suspect arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was shot in the chest inside a Manchester, New Hampshire restaurant on Friday evening, according to police.

Officials said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at Sunny’s Hot Chicken on Lake Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men had an altercation inside the restaurant and one had pulled out a gun.

The victim had left the restaurant was located a short distance away in front of the Residence Inn on Lake Avenue.

Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He is now in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Abdi Hassan of Manchester, has since turned himself in.

He was charged with first degree assault and attempted first degree assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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