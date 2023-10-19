Man seriously injured in Mattapan stabbing, police say

BOSTON — A man sustained serious injuries after a daytime stabbing in Mattapan Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers responding to the area of 18 Rugby Road around 11 a.m. for a reported assault found a man who had severe serious stab wounds, according to Boston Police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
