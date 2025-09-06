Man seriously injured after falling through skylight at auto repair shop in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after falling through a skylight at an auto repair shop in Attleboro.

According to Attleboro Fire, around 11:15 a.m., firefighters responded to Pleasant Street Auto, at 676 Pleasant St., for a report of a fall.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a man in his 40s inside the building after he fell about 20 feet through a skylight into the maintenance bay while cleaning gutters.

The man suffered serious head and arm injuries.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Rhode Island Hospital with assistance from three Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics.

His condition is not immediately known.

The Attleboro Police Department is investigating the incident and has notified OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

