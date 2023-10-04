Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Boston, police say

BOSTON — An unresponsive man was rushed to the hospital following an apparent hit-and-run in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of 1146 Harrison Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 6:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Initial reports indicated this may have been an apparent assault, but police now say this victim was hit by a car.

A description of the suspect car was not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed an officer roping off the area with red crime tape and multiple detectives collecting evidence.

A large Boston Police Crime Scene Response truck was also spotted at the scene.

Harrison Avenue was closed between Ziegler and Eustis streets due to the ongoing emergency response.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

