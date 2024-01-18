Man killed on Route 1 in Wrentham was hit by 2 vehicles, including plow truck that fled, police say

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash on Route 1 in Wrentham on Tuesday after investigators determined that the victim was struck by two vehicles, including a plow truck driver who fled the scene, investigators announced Thursday.

Gregory Stahl, 73, of Wrentham, will be called to court at a later date to face charges of leaving the scene of a collision causing death and driving with an expired license, according to the Wrentham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a motor vehicle on the highway in the area of 545 Washington Street just after 5:30 p.m. found the body of a man in the left travel lane, investigators said.

The pedestrian, who police identified as 42-year-old Patrick E. Royster, of Taunton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Royster was said to be walking north in a southbound breakdown lane when he attempted to cross the highway and got hit.

The driver of the initial vehicle that struck Royster remained at the scene and spoke with officers. Charges have not been filed against him. Witnesses later told police that a pickup truck with a plow also hit Royster while he was down in the middle of the road.

A subsequent investigation led police to Stahl, who allegedly drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing to assist Wrentham police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

