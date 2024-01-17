Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Wrentham crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on a Wrentham highway Tuesday evening.

Patrick Royster, 42 of Tauton was struck and killed while walking on the northbound side of Route 1 in the area of Thurston Street, the DA says.

Royster then became disabled in the roadway and was struck by another vehicle.

Conditions were dark and visibility was minimal at the time of the crash. Chief Bill McGrath says there was no crosswalk nearby.

According to police, an investigation is underway into whether or not a second vehicle may have been involved.

Wrentham Police spoke to both drivers and there are currently no charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

