Fatal pedestrian crash in Wrentham prompts road closure, police say

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on a Wrentham highway Tuesday evening.
Chief Bill McGrath says Route 1 will be closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street while officers investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
#BREAKING: Wrentham Police say a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Rt. 1.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 17, 2024
Unclear who the victim is or what he was doing. Police say the car involved remained on scene and a second may have been involved.
Rt. 1 by Thurston street closed off @boston25 pic.twitter.com/y9lZyfiGLq
The motor vehicle stopped on scene, according to police.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
No further information was immediately available.
From Police Chief Bill McGrath: FATAL MV/PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ROUTE 1. AVOID AREA!! Rt. 1 is closed between Madison...Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Tuesday, January 16, 2024
