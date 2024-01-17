Fatal pedestrian crash in Wrentham prompts road closure, police say

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on a Wrentham highway Tuesday evening.

Chief Bill McGrath says Route 1 will be closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street while officers investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

#BREAKING: Wrentham Police say a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Rt. 1.



Unclear who the victim is or what he was doing. Police say the car involved remained on scene and a second may have been involved.



Rt. 1 by Thurston street closed off @boston25 pic.twitter.com/y9lZyfiGLq — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 17, 2024

The motor vehicle stopped on scene, according to police.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

From Police Chief Bill McGrath: FATAL MV/PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ROUTE 1. AVOID AREA!! Rt. 1 is closed between Madison... Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group