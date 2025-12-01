Man killed in Norwood identified, District Attorney announces

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was killed in Norwood on Saturday has been identified, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office has announced.

25-year-old Anton C. Dowling of Boston has been identified as the victim of the incident.

Norwood police said just before 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the vicinity of 9 Hoyle Street for an assistance request. Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Dowling, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dowling was taken to nearby Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, where he was later pronounced dead.

However, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, following an autopsy, it is now believed that Dowling died from “injuries sustained from a sharp object.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, with no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

