Man killed in New Year’s Day shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating the first murder of 2024 after a man was shot to death in Boston early New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 34 High Street in the city’s Dorchester section around 5:30 a.m. found a man outside the address suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a Boston police K9 and firefighters assisting officers. The area was also roped off with crime tape.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Dorchester high street shooting

The Boston Police Department’s homicide detectives are leading an investigation into the shooting. There was no word on if any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME.

UPDATE: police confirm this is a fatal shooting. https://t.co/FHYH9SmloG — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group