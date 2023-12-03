Man killed from ‘knife wound’ in Kowloon parking lot was loving father and husband, family says

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man killed from a ‘knife wound’ in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus.

Patrick Kenney, Jr. 42 of Milton was found in the parking lot of the iconic Route 1 restaurant just after 9:00 p.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Kenney was rushed to Mass General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The DA’s office says the death appears to be accidental.

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy,” the Kenney family said in a statement Sunday.

The situation comes less than two weeks after an “unacceptable and disgusting” brawl broke out inside the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police, and Saugus Police.

