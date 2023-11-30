Saugus police file charges against 4 people in connection with Thanksgiving Eve brawl at Kowloon

SAUGUS, Mass. — Four people, including a woman who was seen on video wielding a glass bottle, will be summoned to court to face charges in connection with an “unacceptable and disgusting” brawl that broke out inside the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve, officials announced Thursday.

Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading, is slated to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges of two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (to wit glass bottle), and disorderly conduct, according to the Saugus Police Department.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, also of North Reading, is facing charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, will be charged with procuring liquor to someone less than 21 and disorderly conduct. Donovan Clark, of Lynn, also 19, will be charged with procuring liquor to someone less than 21, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

Crews responding to a fight in progress involving several people inside the landmark restaurant on Route 1 around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, found six detail officers who were already working to break up the altercation, according to police.

A video sent to Boston 25 showed pushing, shoving, and punches being thrown. At one point in the video, someone appears to pick up a glass bottle and smash it over another patron’s head.

The restaurant and bar closed early and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli called the disturbance “unacceptable and disgusting.”

Before the fight broke out, the Kowloon shared photos on Facebook showing a massive line of people waiting to get into the establishment.

The Saugus Board of Selectmen is awaiting receipt of a police report detailing the violent melee. Upon reviewing the details, the board will weigh in on “potential violation of the liquor rules and regulations.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

