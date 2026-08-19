Man injured after tree falls on top of Lakeville home

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on top of a home in Lakeville.

According to the fire department, first responders were dispatched to a home on 3rd Avenue to reports of a tree that had fallen on a home. Once there, crews found that the tree caused “significant damage” to the home.

The fire department says that the tree fell on top of the home as a result of it being removed from another property during a clearing operation.

A male occupant of the home was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Utility crews were on scene to secure fallen wires from the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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