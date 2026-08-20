Coming home: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly returning to live in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to return to the United Kingdom this fall, but they will not reclaim their roles as working members of the royal family, according to published reports on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children plan to relocate later this month from the United States to a private, non-royal residence outside London, the BBC reported.

The couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled at a British school and are scheduled to begin classes in September, according to the news outlet.

The move was first reported by The Telegraph and The Sun.

TELEGRAPH EXCLUSIVE



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move back to Britain, The Telegraph can reveal.



Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will start at British schools in September.



🔗: https://t.co/cRPydwuxUV pic.twitter.com/jjWUrucT3r — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 19, 2026

The prince and the actress began dating a decade ago and were married in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, The New York Times reported.

Archie was born in London in May 2019, while Lilibet was born in California in June 2021.

The attention showered on the couple -- particularly on the duchess -- by British media outlets led Harry to move the family to the U.S. in 2020, the Times reported.

King Charles was told on Sunday that his son and daughter-in-law would return to Britain, The Guardian reported. The prince’s brother, William, the Duke of Wales, was also notified, according to the newspaper.

The Sussexes and their children visited the king at his Highgrove home in July 2026, but the move reportedly was not discussed, the BBC reported. Charles was unaware of the move until Sunday, but the media outlet reported that the monarch welcomed the chance to see more of the Sussex family in private and personal visits.

The couple will not be offered a “half-in half-out” option, The Guardian reported. That was firmly rejected by the prince’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, at a summit in Sandringham in 2020, according to the BBC. That was the meeting where the couple officially agreed to step down as senior royals and not use their titles.

During a roundtable event with U.S. veterans in Washington on Wednesday, Harry told The Associated Press there was “nothing to say” about the reported move.

The duke and duchess will still maintain a home in Montecito, California, and a vacation property in Portugal, according to the news organization.

Harry has returned to the UK several times, most notably to his grandmother’s funeral in 2022 and the coronation of his father as king in 2023, CNN reported.

0 of 59 June 2023 FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a thumbs up as he leaves after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial. A judge has awarded Harry $180,000 in damages. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Carl Court/Getty Images) May 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: (L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for ) May 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) May 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) September 2022 FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at St George's Chapel for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. Harry's tell-all book, "Spare" will be published in January. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) September 2022 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Anne, Princess Royal arrive at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (LEON NEAL/Getty Images) September 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) September 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) September 2022 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, in Windsor, England. (Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images) July 2022 Prince Harry speaks at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) July 2021 Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the statue unveiling on what woud have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) March 2020 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets children as she attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) March 2020 NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex inspects a vintage Formula One car as he officially opens The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone on March 6, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) February 2020 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and singer Jon Bon Jovi at the iconic Abbey road crossing on February 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) February 2020 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with members of the Invictus Games Choir at Abbey Road Studios, where a single has been recorded for the Invictus Games Foundation on February 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Gettyimages) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) January 2020 LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will take place from October 23rd through to November 27th, 2021 in 17 cities across England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images) January 2020 LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will take place from October 23rd through to November 27th, 2021 in 17 cities across England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images) January 2020 LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) September 2019 CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images) (TOBY MELVILLE/Getty Images) May 2019 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) March 2019 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks on stage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. February 2019 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a boarding house in the town of Asni on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country. November 2018 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. September 2018 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits The Royal Marines Commando Training Centre on September 13, 2018 in Lympstone, United Kingdom. September 2018 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is presented with the sword of honour as he visits The Royal Marines Commnado Training Centre on September 13, 2018 in Lympstone, United Kingdom. August 2018 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with writer Lin Manuel Miranda and others as they attend a gala performance of "Hamilton" in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29, 2018, in London, England. August 2018 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet the cast and crew of "Hamilton" backstage after the gala performance in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29, 2018 in London, England. May 2018 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex depart after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. March 2016 Prince Harry helps with the restoration of Patan Palace, which was damaged in the April 2015 earthquake whilst visiting Durbar Square during the second day of his tour of Nepal on March 20, 2016, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images) January 2016 Prince Harry visits the Help for Heroes Hidden Wounds Service at Tedworth House on January 23, 2016, in Tidworth, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) March 2014 Prince Harry makes a speech as he attends the launch of the Invictus Games at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on March 6, 2014 in London, England. The Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel will use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding of those who serve the country. Prince Harry has brought the Games to the UK following a trip to see the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013. 300 competitors from around the world will take part in the games from the 10th-14th September. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) September 2017 Britain's Prince Harry attends a Coach Core training session at Manchester City football club on September 4, 2017, during his trip to visit organizations and projects in Manchester which work to support sections of the city's community. Established in 2012 by The Royal Foundation, Coach Core is a year-long apprenticeship that combines formal learning and on the job training with local partner sporting bodies. (ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images) November 2010 Prince Harry Attends The Opening Of The Royal British Legion Wootton Bassett Field Of Remembrance, Lydiard Park, Wiltshire. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) December 2008 Prince Harry closes a deal over the phone at the offices of city traders ICAP on December 10, 2008, in London, England. The Prince attended the 16th ICAP Charity Day, where the brokers wear fancy dress and all global revenues from trading will go to 100 charities including Sentebale, of which Prince Harry is Patron. (Photo by Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage) December 2005 Prince Harry attends Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2005, in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) June 2003 Prince Harry, a happy smiling portrait on the day he finished his schooling at Eton College boarding school. Dressed in a casual jacket, open-neck shirt and t-shirt he will never again have to wear the traditional Eton uniform of white tie and Eton tail coats. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) August 2001 Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend the celebrations to mark the Queen Mother's 101st birthday on August 4, 2001, in London. (Photo by UK Press/Getty Images) December 1999 Prince Harry smiles at a member of the public, showing his teeth braces, following the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham Estate on December 25, 1999, in Sandringham, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) September 1998 Prince Harry arrives at Eton College, to settle in before his first day, on September 2, 1998 in, Eton, United Kingdom..( Photo by UK Press via Getty Images ) September 1997 The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, 06 September. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Central London to watch the funeral procession. (Photo credit should read JEFF J. MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images) May 1995 Princess Of Wales With Prince Harry At Hyde Park. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) June 1992 Prince Harry waves as he travels in an open carriage with his mother and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother to watch the Trooping the colour Ceremony in June 1992 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) April 1991 Prince Harry skiing at Lech In Austria. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) May 1990 Prince Harry takes part in his Primary School, Wetherby School Sports Lesson, at a sports ground in Richmond, Surrey, on May 2, 1990 in Richmond, England. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images) September 1989 Prince William, on his brother's, Prince Harry, first day at Wetherby School, in London. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images) December 1987 Prince Harry arrives at his nursery school in west London and gives a royal welcome to photographers. He later appeared in the school's nativity play, which was watched by his parents. (Photo by PA Images Archive via Getty Images) July 1986 Princess Of Wales With Prince Harry At Highgrove (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) October 1985 Prince Harry plays at the piano at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) January 1981 Diana, Princess of Wales carries her son, Prince Harry, off a flight at Aberdeen Airport. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images) September 1984 Diana Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) and Prince Charles with newborn Prince Harry, leave St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, UK, 16th September 1984; Diana wore an outfit designed by Jan Van Velden. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Steve Wood/Getty Images)

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