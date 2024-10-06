Local

Man injured after accidental shooting at home range in Bellingham

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A man was injured after an accidental shooting at an at-home range in Bellingham.

According to Bellingham police, officers received a call for a shooting at a home around 12:49 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old male who had sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

The residence has a private shooting range on the property

The man was treated by others at the range and then transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

