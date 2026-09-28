Harvard lifts shelter-in-place order after reported bomb threat, students urged to avoid area

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Students are being asked to avoid the area at Harvard University following a reported bomb threat at Memorial Hall.

A shelter-in-place order was issued but has since been lifted.

Students are still being asked to avoid the area around Science Center Hall and Memorial Hall until further notice.

The Cambridge Police Department confirmed they are assisting the university in its response and were conducting a sweep of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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