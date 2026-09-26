Man fatally shot inside Hyde Park business, police say

BOSTON — A man was shot and killed inside a business in the area of Walter Street in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Boston police, at around 1:12 p.m., officers received a radio call for a person shot in the area of 54 Walter Street and located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Boston Police Homicide Unit responded and are investigating the facts and circumstances of this incident.

The crime scene is currently affecting MBTA train service in the area. It is not yet known when service will resume, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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