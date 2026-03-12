Man hurt after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Sanbornton, NH

SANBORNTON, N.H. — A man was hurt after a tractor-trailer crashed along I-93 in Sanbornton on Thursday morning.

According to NHSP, just before 6 a.m. Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-93 North near mile marker 59.

911 callers reported a tractor-trailer had gone off the road into the median and ultimately stopped in the woods nearby.

Upon arrival, troopers found a red 2025 Mack Anthem with extensive damage.

The driver of the Mack, identified as Thomas Martell, 65, of Allenstown, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic near the crash scene will be impacted until the tractor-trailer is removed.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

