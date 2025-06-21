Man hospitalized following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester later Friday night.

According to Boston police, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester.

Prior to arrival, other officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation near 1235 Morton Street when they received additional reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a funeral home located at 1140 Washington Street, in close proximity to the activation.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid on the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators recovered bullets at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group