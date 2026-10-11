Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Everett early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1 Bowdoin Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Everett police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group