East Boston social centers fights to preserve teen jobs program after funding loss

BOSTON — Teen workers at East Boston Social Centers say the organization’s youth employment program provides more than just a paycheck, but its future is now uncertain after the nonprofit lost city funding that helped support teen jobs during the school year.

High school student Marwah Oulalite works with toddlers at one of the organization’s daycare centers. She said the experience has given her a supportive environment and helped her think about her future career goals.

“I come here and I’m not afraid. I find comfort in talking to adults and getting to know their experience so that I can learn what I want to do in the future,” Oulalite said.

Another teen employee, Elio Crisosto, said he enjoys working with children in his own East Boston neighborhood and helping families in the community.

“I could teach them a few words in English as well if they’re having trouble. I can help them with a problem they’re having, and that would bring a smile to my face,” Crisosto said.

The program is overseen by Stacey Villeda, director of the Thriving Teens Program at East Boston Social Centers.

“We’re trying to work every avenue that we have access to, but we’re facing some hard times,” Villeda said.

According to Villeda, the organization is now scrambling to determine how it will continue paying teen employees after losing funding from the City of Boston this school year.

She said the program provides much more than work experience.

“Funding programs like ours is more than a paycheck,” Villeda said. “They also get time in the classroom where they’re working on personal and professional development, and they’re doing workshops on financial literacy. They learn more than just the hands-on experience at their placement.”

A Boston city spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the city’s SuccessLink program funded approximately nine youth jobs at East Boston Social Centers during the last school year. However, that funding ended after the city changed its youth employment funding strategy.

The city launched a new public-private funding model in July to support school-year jobs for teens. As a result, East Boston Social Centers will need to secure private funding to continue operating the program at its current level.

Teen participants said they hope the jobs program can continue serving local students.

“I believe it’s a fantastic experience, and it would be such a missed opportunity for other kids, especially kids in East Boston,” Oulalite said.

Crisosto echoed that concern.

“I think we’d be losing a gem,” he said.

A Boston city spokesperson said the Boston Private Industry Council is expected to announce hundreds of new job opportunities for teens in the near future. It remains unclear whether any of those positions will be located at East Boston Social Centers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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