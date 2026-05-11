Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Worcester

According to Worcester Police, around 9:16 p.m. On Sunday, May 10, a male victim was allegedly struck by a vehicle near 137 Hope Ave.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Video from the scene last night shows a White SUV with damage to the front end and windshield.

Part of Hope Avenue was closed but has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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