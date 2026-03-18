Man found dead in Fall River’s Quequechan River, investigation underway

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Quequechan River in Fall River on Wednesday morning.

A person called authorities around 9:00 a.m. after finding the body in the river in the area of the Quequechan Trail.

Responding police officers pulled the body out of the water. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the man was fully clothed at the time of death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is examining the body and the man will be identified after.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Fall River Police Department are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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