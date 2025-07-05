Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on I-495 in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Middleboro on Saturday.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway shortly before noon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, all northbound lanes were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land in the roadway.

"For the safety of motorists, investigators, and medical personnel, officials closed all northbound lanes of travel," a state police spokesman told Boston 25 News.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

