Man flown to hospital following boat fire in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — A man was flown to the hospital following a boat fire in Hyannis on Sunday morning.

Around 9:20 Hyannis Fire and Barnstable PD responded to Skating Rink Road for a boat fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a 25′ boat involved in a fire and an adult male in his 60s suffering from burns.

The man was transported to Cape Cod Gateway airport by a Hyannis Fire Ambulance and ultimately Med flighted to a Boston area burn center.

The degree of his injuries is unknown.

There were no further injuries and no damage to property besides the boat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group