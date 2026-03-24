Man falls 30 feet from roof in Wellesley

A man fell 30 feet from a roof on Tuesday night in Wellesley.

According to authorities, a man in his 30s fell from a roof of a house under construction on Old Colony Road.

The Wellesley Fire Chief said the man was conscious but was believed to have suffered several injuries including a broken femur and possible internal bleeding.

The victim was transported to a nearby field where he was transferred to MedFlight and flown to Tufts Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation, and OSHA was notified.

His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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