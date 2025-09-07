Man facing murder charges after 38-year-old woman found dead in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A man is facing murder charges after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in Lynn.

According to the Essex County District, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident on Newhall Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old woman dead.

A 30-year-old Lynn man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA.

The woman’s identity is not being released pending next of kin.

The man is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group