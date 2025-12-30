Man facing murder charge in death of teacher at Merrimack Valley home

METHUEN, Mass. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a teacher at a home in the Merrimack Valley, authorities said.

Anthony Nunez-Romano, 26, of Methuen, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on murder and firearms charges after a deadly incident at a home on Lyndale Avenue in Methuen on Monday night, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Officers responding to the home found a woman unresponsive inside, Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Detectives worked late into the night, photographing and collecting evidence at the scene. Investigators initially called the incident an “apparent homicide.”

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that a mother and her son live in the home and that both work in a nearby school district. The neighbor also stated that he didn’t see anything unusual before the officers arrived.

0 of 9 Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide Methuen apparent homicide

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to appear on camera, described the victim as a “lovely woman” and revealed she was a high school teacher.

“We were shocked when we heard the news because she is a lovely woman,” the neighbor said. “She had been over here a few times. I’d see her in church, very upbeat, she worked at the Lawrence High School as a Spanish teacher.”

A school resource officer at Lawrence High School told Boston 25 News that he had just seen the victim before winter break.

In a statement, Lawrence Public Schools said, “We can confirm that the individual involved was employed by the Lawrence Public Schools. However, as the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the City of Methuen, any additional information regarding the circumstances of the matter must be provided by Methuen authorities.”

No additional details on the investigation were immediately available.

Additional information is expected to be released when Nunez-Romano faces a judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group