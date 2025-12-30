Officials investigating ‘apparent homicide’ inside Methuen home

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in the Merrimack Valley on Monday night.

The individual was found deceased in a Methuen home on Monday evening, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Chief of Police Scott McNamara told Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 News cameras saw local and state police investigating inside and outside a home on Lyndale Avenue for most of Monday night.

It was not immediately clear if someone was taken into custody.

The DA’s office says no other information will be given on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

