Man facing murder charge in connection to death of man found in Taunton shed

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a man shot to death inside a shed in Taunton in May 2024, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Manny Pina will face charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of Johnny Lajoie on May 4.

Taunton police responded to Highland Street for a report of a deceased man inside a furnished shed around 9:45 a.m. on May 4, 2024. Investigators determined he was shot to death.

Pina is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

