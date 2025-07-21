Man facing charges in connection with deadly shooting outside BJ’s in Dedham expected in court

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting last month outside BJ’s in Dedham.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office Franci Villar, 23, of Dorchester is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the BJ’s parking lot at 688 Providence Highway.

Responding crews found 20-year-old Jaylani Cole of Brockton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Cole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Another 20-year-old man was also shot, according to investigators, but is expected to make a recovery from his injuries.

Villar is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug offense.

Villar is expected to be arraigned at Dedham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

