Man facing charges in connection to BB gun shooting at Weston golf course

WESTON, MASS. — A man from Waltham is facing charges for allegedly shooting someone with his BB gun on a golf course last week.

According to the Weston Police Department, a criminal complaint was filed in Waltham District Court against 44-year-old Kenneth Bergin.

Bergin allegedly shot his BB gun at a golfer at Leo J. Martin Golf Course in Weston, Mass. back on November 20.

The golfer hit was not injured in the incident, according to police.

Bergin is facing charges of disorderly conduct, discharging a BB gun across a public way, and property damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

