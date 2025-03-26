Man facing charges after nearly 100 dead animals found on rented Sturbridge property, officials say

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A Marlborough man was arraigned Wednesday on nearly 200 charges related to the deaths of more than 90 animals at a rented out property.

Andrew Sebastiano was charged with 96 counts of animal cruelty, subsequent offense, and 96 charges of animal cruelty by custodian, subsequent offense.

A Dudley District Court judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 1.

According to MSPCA Law Enforcement, 96 dead animals, including chickens, geese, pigs, ducks, and rabbits, were discovered at a property Sebastiano was renting in Sturbridge on March 19.

Pictures of the property show makeshift pens and cages in a wooded area.

Sturbridge animal cruelty property (MSPCA-Angell)

“This is an extremely disturbing case of animal cruelty, none like I have seen in my career,” said Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert. “The sheer number of animals that suffered and perished is truly heartbreaking. We are grateful for our strong partnership with MSPCA Law Enforcement, whose expertise was invaluable in this investigation.”

Authorities say this was not the first time Sebastiano has had run-ins with MSPCA law enforcement. According to MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler, Sebastiano was arrested and pled guilty to animal cruelty charges in 2021 and was sentenced to probation.

“Our current legal framework for addressing animal cruelty in Massachusetts is long overdue for additional tools, beyond the current statutes,” Schindler said. “Not all offenses are or should be treated equally, but that’s often what happens in our current system.”

The MSPCA-Angell is supporting new legislation on Beacon Hill to ban those convicted on animal cruelty crimes from owning another animal for at least 5 years, if not longer.

More information on that bill can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group