Man facing charges after father, 2-year-old son struck by SUV in Mass. town

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a father and his two-year-old his an SUV in Southborough.

According to Southborough police, on Saturday, around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 33 Main St.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a family of four was crossing Main Street in a crosswalk when the father and his 2-year-old son were struck by a Ford Escape SUV.

The boy was treated at the scene, then transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. The father was not injured.

The driver, identified as Thomas Turner, 85 of Wayland, remained on scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Turner did not slow down while the family was in the crosswalk and struck the boy and his father.

Turner will be cited on charges of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and a Crosswalk Violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

