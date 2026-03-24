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Man facing charges after armed robbery of Worcester bank

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man facing charges after armed robbery of Worcester bank Man facing charges after armed robbery of Worcester bank
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man is facing charges after an armed robbery of a Worcester bank.

According to police, around 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Beacon Bank on Main Street for a reported armed robbery.

Officers learned that a male, later identified as 67-year-old Michael Decarolis, came into the bank and demanded money while claiming he had a firearm.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Worcester Police officers located Decarolis on Sagamore Road. he was was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also found a bag full of cash but no firearm.

Decarolis is being charged with armed robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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