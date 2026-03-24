Man facing charges after armed robbery of Worcester bank

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man is facing charges after an armed robbery of a Worcester bank.

According to police, around 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Beacon Bank on Main Street for a reported armed robbery.

Officers learned that a male, later identified as 67-year-old Michael Decarolis, came into the bank and demanded money while claiming he had a firearm.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Worcester Police officers located Decarolis on Sagamore Road. he was was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also found a bag full of cash but no firearm.

Decarolis is being charged with armed robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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