Man facing animal cruelty charges after puppy found during traffic stop in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a severely malnourished puppy was found during a traffic stop.

Devin Prepper, 27, is facing charges after West Bridgewater made a heartbreaking discovery during a stop on November 14.

Officer Alexandra Maloney noticed a 9-month-old puppy named Sprout in the backseat of Prepper’s car. The dog was so severely neglected that veterinarians say she had less than 48 hours to live.

According to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Sprout was “just skin and bones” and could barely walk.

“I have never seen a neglect case like this ever before,” shelter manager Katie Anderson told Boston 25 News.

Sprout is currently receiving care at a shelter, where she is being nursed back to health before being put up for adoption.

Prepper is scheduled to appear in court later this month to face the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

