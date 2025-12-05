Mass. man facing cruelty charge after severely malnourished puppy found during traffic stop

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man will be summoned to court on a charge of animal cruelty after officers discovered a severely underweight puppy during a traffic stop in late November, authorities announced Friday.

West Bridgewater Police Officer Alexandra Maloney observed a vehicle run a red light on North Main Street in West Bridgewater on the morning of Nov. 24, conducted a stop, and made a heartbreaking discovery, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Maloney noticed a 9-month-old puppy named Sprout in the backseat of the 27-year-old Taunton man’s car. The dog was so severely neglected that veterinarians say she had less than 48 hours to live.

According to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Sprout was “just skin and bones” and could barely walk.

“I have never seen a neglect case like this ever before,” shelter manager Katie Anderson told Boston 25 News.

Sprout was rushed to Westbridge Veterinary Referral Hospital, where she received medical care. She is currently undergoing care at APCSM, where her condition is slowly improving.

An investigation revealed that the driver is Sprout’s owner. His name hasn’t been released because the court has not yet issued a criminal complaint, according to police.

Shelter officials say Sprout’s owner admitted they had the dog for less than a year and “literally hadn’t fed her,” citing a lack of money and time.

“We express our gratitude for the Westbridge Veterinary Referral Hospital and the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts,” West Bridgewater Police Lt. Jonathan Craven said in a statement. “With their efforts, we are confident Sprout will be surrounded by the highest quality of care and support as she starts a long road to recovery.”

The APCSM is raising funds to support Sprout’s recovery.

