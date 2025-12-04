‘Just skin and bones’: Routine traffic stop in Mass. town leads to heartbreaking discovery

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a heartbreaking discovery last week: a dog so severely neglected that veterinarians say she had less than 48 hours to live.

The dog, named Sprout, was found in the backseat of a car during the stop in West Bridgewater.

According to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Sprout was “just skin and bones” and could barely walk.

“I have never seen a neglect case like this ever before,” shelter manager Katie Anderson told Boston 25 News.

Police immediately ordered the owners to take Sprout to an emergency veterinary hospital and followed them to ensure she received care.

Shelter officials say the owners admitted they had the dog for less than a year and “literally hadn’t fed her,” citing a lack of money and time.

Sprout is now under the care of the shelter and is slowly improving, but her recovery will be long. She is severely anemic, required a blood transfusion three days ago, and has no muscle mass.

Authorities have not yet announced whether charges will be filed against the dog’s owners.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the West Bridgewater Police Department for an update on the investigation.

