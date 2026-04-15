Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County, Middlesex County and Hampden County was dropped ahead of 8:30 p.m.

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Original Story Below:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

The warning is for parts of Worcester County, Middlesex County and Hampden County.

Thunderstorm warning

The warning is set to expire at 8:45 pm.

Wind gusts of 60 mph and damage to trees and power lines are possible.

To track the storms on interactive radar, click here.

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