A Carver man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a local dogfighting ring that involved the breeding, training, and fighting of dogs for sport and profit at his home over several years, the U.S. Attorney said.

Corey Elliott, 49, who is also accused of animal cruelty and illegal gambling, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities arrested Elliott on Tuesday morning. He was slated to appear in federal court in Boston later Tuesday afternoon.

0 of 4 Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office) Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office) Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office) Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

According to the charging documents, Elliott allegedly participated in a long-running dogfighting conspiracy spanning several years.

Prosecutors allege that Elliott and a co-conspirator, who was not named on Tuesday, ran a dogfighting venture, at times using the kennel name “The No Name Gang,” through which they possessed, bred, trained, and fought dogs for sport and profit.

Prosecutors allege that Elliott was directly involved in organizing and hosting dogfighting events, including at his home in Carver.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday released several ground-level and aerial photographs of outdoor dog kennels enclosed in an area surrounded by chain-link fencing.

In June 2025, during a search of Elliott’s home, investigators seized multiple pit bull-type dogs from an outdoor kennel area. Several of the dogs exhibited scarring consistent with dogfighting, according to prosecutors.

Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Elliott is accused of engaging in acts of animal cruelty, including training dogs to fight, subjecting dogs to violent encounters, and culling dogs that did not meet desired performance standards, prosecutors said.

He also is accused of talking about disposing dead dogs, and at times, “taking steps to conceal evidence of dogfighting activity.”

Investigators also recovered multiple items consistent with dogfighting activity, including dog pedigrees, harnesses, leashes, syringes, veterinary medications, and equipment used to train and condition dogs, prosecutors said.

Elliott is accused of using “coded language” with his dogfighting co-conspirator when talking about the dogfighting and moving and hiding the dogs from public view to avoid scrutiny from police and animal control authorities.

Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Elliott and his co-conspirator allegedly maintained a close partnership over several years. During this time, the two “communicated extensively about dogfighting activities,” including arranging fights, discussing outcomes, placing wagers, and coordinating the acquisition, sale, and conditioning of dogs for fighting purposes, prosecutors said.

Elliott is accused of constructing dogfighting pits and kennel structures designed to house and condition dogs for fighting. He and his co-conspirator allegedly discussed plans for specific fights, including the dogs to be used, the location and timing of the events, and preparations to conduct the fights.

Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized, feds say Corey Elliott, 49, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Searches of the co-conspirator’s home in June 2023 resulted in the seizure of multiple pit bull-type dogs and evidence consistent with dogfighting activity, including veterinary supplies, training equipment, and implements associated with dogfighting, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized electronic devices containing numerous videos and communications related to dogfighting, as well as alleged messages between Elliott and his co-conspirator spanning several years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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