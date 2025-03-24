Man to face judge after 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash outside Cape Cod restaurant

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 21-year-old man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two people outside of a restaurant on Cape Cod over the weekend is slated to face a judge on Monday.

Maxwell Dean, of Yarmouthport, will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, attaching wrong motor vehicle plates to conceal identity, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving multiple pedestrians in the parking lot of the Tiki Port on Route 132 in Hyannis just before 2 p.m. found two females suffering from injuries and learned the driver had fled the scene, police said.

One of the females was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, while the second was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that a white pickup truck was involved in the hit-and-run and later stopped the vehicle. The driver, identified as Dean, was arrested without incident.

Dean was ordered held on $20,000 bail pending his court appearance.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

