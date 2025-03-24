Police: Yarmouthport Man arrested, facing slew of charges in connection to hit-and-run

BARNSTABLE — The Barnstable Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Maxwell Dean of Yarmouthport for his connection to a hit-and-run.

Dean is facing several charges, including:

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (two counts)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating with a Suspended License

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Attaching Wrong Motor Vehicle Plates to Conceal Identity

Around 1:50 P.M. Barnstable police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Tiki Port restaurant on Route 132 for reports of a hit-and-run with multiple pedestrians involved.

Upon arrival, officers and members of the Hyannis Fire and Rescue crew spotted two injured females and began to conduct immediate treatment to them.

One victim was severely injured and was transported to a nearby airport to be med-flighted to a Rhode Island Level 1 Trauma Center for treatment. The other woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle involved, a white pick-up truck while conducting an investigation.

Officers were then able to locate the truck and conducted a traffic stop, where Dean was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the Barnstable Police Department on a $20,000 bail.

Dean is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday, March 24.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group