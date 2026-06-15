Man drowns in New Hampshire pond while swimming with friends

SWANZEY, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man drowned in a pond in New Hampshire while swimming with friends on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police say 42-year-old Fredy Gavilanes Jami, of Ecuador, was swimming with three friends near the shoreline at Wilson Pond in Swanzey when he entered an area with a steep drop-off and went underwater unnoticed.

“When the other swimmers realized Gavilanes Jami was missing, they began calling for help. Bystanders in the area contacted 911 and attempted to assist, but were unable to bring him to shore,” state police said in a statement.

A Swanzey police officer ultimately jumped into the water and pulled Jami to shore, where emergency crews performed lifesaving measures. He was then rushed to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say that Jami’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Micah Jones at Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov or 603-724-8026.

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