NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in New Bedford on Tuesday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said they responded to 1441 Pleasant St. at 11:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

First responders said a man, identified as Christian Felix, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said Felix was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not share any additional information.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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