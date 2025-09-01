Man dead in motorcycle accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Mass. — A man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Berlin.

The driver crashed into the front porch of a home on West Street.

The home is right next to the West Street Tavern.

According to the Berlin Police Chief, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Massachusetts State Police reconstruction team was on scene working with Berlin detectives to gather evidence.

An investigation remains ongoing, and Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

