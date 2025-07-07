Man dead following single-vehicle crash in, Tamworth, NH

TAMWORTH, NH — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Tamworth, NH.

According to NH State police, around 8:19 p.m., on Friday, July 4, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Maple Road.

The caller reported that a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed into a tree, and the driver was unconscious.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the driver, later identified as Michael D. Harrington, 70, of Tamworth. Harrington was transferred to the hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Cobis at (603) 323-3333 or Zachary.J.Cobis@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

