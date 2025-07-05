Man dead after firework explodes in his face at Wareham beach

WAREHAM, Mass. — Authorities on Saturday morning identified a man who died in a firework explosion in Wareham on the Fourth of July.

Officers responding to a report of a person hit by a firework at 34 Beach Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent facial injury from a firework, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 70-year-old Robert Spagnuolo, of Wareham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing several witnesses, the DA’s office said investigators determined that Spagnuolo was setting off fireworks at the beach when one exploded in his face.

Massachusetts State Police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating Spagnuolo’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

